Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & humid weather, isolated thunderstorms

By Pat Walker
KARK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another hot and humid day. 90° at Noon with a heat index of 97°. Little Rock will have a high...

www.kark.com

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It just keeps getting hotter

Dangerous heat today. Temperatures will get close to 100 this afternoon with heat indices over 105°. So, like yesterday, there will be a Heat Advisory again from Noon-8 PM. We’ll likely have a heat advisory all week long. Temperatures are starting in the upper 70s and low 80s...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Happy Independence Day! It’ll be hot

Happy 4th of July! In typical fashion it will be a hot day in Arkansas on our country’s 246th birthday. Our day is staring off mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll probably be back to 80° by 8 AM. It will be in the low 90s at Noon, and then we’ll reach the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. A spot or two in West Arkansas may reach 100° today.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Widespread 100s arrive Tuesday!

TONIGHT: The scattered showers and thunderstorms that popped up this afternoon will be gone by this evening, so all firework shows should be good to go! The temperature will still be in the upper 80s around sunset and near 80° by midnight. Winds will be light out of the south and become calm by the morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More showers Sunday

TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread...
kfdi.com

Funnel clouds reported as storms move through south central Kansas

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through south central Kansas Saturday afternoon and there were reports of several funnel clouds between Mulvane and Udall. The National Weather Service office in Wichita received several reports of funnel clouds around 5:30 p.m., but there were no reports of tornadoes touching down, and no tornado warnings were issued. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Sedgwick and Sumner counties as radar indicated winds of 60 miles an hour with possible quarter sized hail.
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Farmers plead for rain amid dry spell

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple areas across northeast Arkansas are dealing with a drought, and with no significant rain in the forecast, it could get worse. Dry fields and wilted crops are what most farmers are dealing with. The National Weather Service says counties such as Baxter, Fulton, Izard,...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances backing off this 4th of July weekend

PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 has been bringing gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain across Arizona. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the end of the week with the majority of the action in northern and eastern Arizona. Here in the Valley, there's just...
PHOENIX, AZ
Power 96

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
RICE, MN
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KARK 4 News

Arkansas gas prices drop on Independence Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many should consider filling up their tanks as gas prices continue to drop in Arkansas. AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.36 per gallon. This price is down one cent from Sunday and eight cents from a week ago. Diesel fuel dropped to $5.33 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Radio-collared bears will be fair game during December hunting season

When the first South Arkansas bear season of modern times opens on December 10, bruins with radio collars won’t catch a break. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided last week to removal a regulation that prohibits shooting a radio-collared bear during open hunting seasons in Arkansas. With the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.

