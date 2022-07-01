ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Combined rescue with BORSTAR and military members save immigrant's life

By Staff Reporter
thedesertreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, El Centro Station notified BORSTAR of three lost individuals in distress. BORSTR agents responded immediately to the GPS coordinates. At approximately 9:30 p.m., BORSTAR agents were able to contact the lost individuals. Upon arrival they were informed...

www.thedesertreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Two fires break out in Yuma on Fourth of July

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire says two firefighters responded to two calls on Fourth of July on both Avenue C and County 18th Street. The first fire happened around 12:30 p.m. at a motor-home near Avenue C, with both Rural Metro Fire and Yuma County Sheriff's Office on scene.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

At-Large Suspect in Calexico Shooting Arrested

CALEXICO — A Heber man wanted in connection with the June 8 shooting death of a Calexico man in the 400 block of West Fifth Street has been arrested. The arrest of 56-year-old Manuel Medina Vargas Jr. was announced by the Calexico Police Officers Association the night of Thursday, June 30 on the association’s Facebook account.
CALEXICO, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Yuma AZ

Yuma is best known for being the hottest and driest city in the United States. Arizona’s 11th most populous city is in the southwest corner of the state and shares a border with California and Mexico. Due to its isolated location and overbearing heat, tourists often overlook Yuma in favour of some of Arizona’s smaller yet easier-to-reach destinations. This is a real shame, as its rich history and unique landscape make it an incredible place to visit.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

4th of July celebrations around the county

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several 4th of July celebrations are happening around the county this evening. Starting off at Joe Orduno park in San Luis at 6 p.m. will be a freedom celebration featuring different live bands, water slides, food vendors, and, of course, a firework show to wrap up the night.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Caballeros de Yuma host 36th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Bright and early this Fourth of July morning the Caballeros de Yuma hosted the 36th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony. Locals kicked off Independence Day at the Yuma Armed Forces park, to celebrate the birth of our nation and honor those who have served and currently serve to protect our country.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopter#Gps#Borstar#El Centro Station#Emt
L.A. Weekly

Jaime Renteria Killed in Traffic Crash on US Highway 95 South [Needles, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
NEEDLES, CA
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

No homes lost in four alarm fire near Seeley

SEELEY – Twists and turns by high winds re-enlivened a fire on Evan Hewes Highway near Seeley at least twice, making it difficult for fire crews to completely snuff it out, eventually leading to the evacuation of the 80 to 100 families of Seeley township on June 29, according to Imperial County personnel.
SEELEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Driver Runs Red Light on Avenue B [Yuma, AZ]

YUMA, CA (July 1, 2022) – Three victims were injured Sunday evening, after a driver ran a red light on Avenue B, and caused a collision. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m., near the intersection of South Avenue B and West 32nd Street. Per reports, a man driving a...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
azpm.org

Yuma Farmers Assess Water Usage Amid Drought

Water is a finite resource in the American Southwest, though it hasn’t always been viewed as such. As states in the Colorado River Basin manage their water supplies, agriculture is adapting to new restrictions. Despite Arizona’s limited water resources, it’s a major agricultural center with a portfolio that includes several water-intensive crops, such as lettuce. The Colorado River is responsible for irrigating over 230,000 acres of farmland in #Yuma, #Arizona, and 90 percent of all leafy winter vegetables grown in the United States come from this area. What are regional lettuce producers doing to make lettuce farming more sustainable, and what is the future of this water-intensive crop that depends on the Colorado River?
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Food Bank Now Struggles in Face of New Challenges

IMPERIAL — After rising above the challenges of the pandemic, Sara Griffen said the Imperial Valley Food Bank is now facing a brand new set of challenges to ending hunger in Imperial County: inflation. With inflation rates at 8.6 percent, the highest it’s been since 1981, according to U.S....
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

City of Yuma hosts annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - With 4th of July around the corner, the City of Yuma hosted their annual Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday night at the Ray Crocs Sports Complex. The event was held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and was only $1 for admission. Eric Urfer, City of...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: A slow sizzle??

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Near to slightly below normal temperatures will be seen through midweek before warming later in the week. Above normal temperatures are likely by Friday and especially over the coming weekend as lower desert high temperatures are expected to top out. at around 110...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Calexico wins 12U Little League baseball championship

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley Little League Baseball 12U championship came down to Calexico and El Centro Friday night. El Centro defeated Calexico Thursday night to set up Friday's winner take all showdown for the District 22 title, which also means another step closer to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Summer gridiron workout prep for fall

El CENTRO — Preceding the fall football dead period is summer's 7 on 7 passing league between the majority of Imperial Valley local high schools and surrounding areas. The game is played on a 40-yard field and the teams have four downs to go 20 yards. Once a team gets 20 yards they get a first down, then they have four more downs to score a touchdown. No real score is kept.
IMPERIAL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy