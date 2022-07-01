ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Forrest Whitley to Join Space Cowboys

milb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – Houston Astros right-hander Forrest Whitley has been assigned to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys from his rehab assignment with Low A Fayetteville. Whitley is scheduled to appear Monday...

www.milb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Astros ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros are red hot and look like a real threat to rival the New York Yankees for the American League crown. The Astros and Yankees were the first teams to 50 wins this season and both sides have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. In order to achieve that goal, addressing some areas of need at the trade deadline will be crucial.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Look for Yanks to bash on Dinger Tuesday

Was your Fourth of July Weekend full of fireworks, watching grown men and women eat more hot dogs in 10 minutes than you've eaten in your life, and of course, lots of sports betting? Well, if it wasn't, then you didn't do it right. Maybe your ears are still ringing from Monday's fireworks or you're still recovering from a food coma -- OK, the only two people who can use this excuse are Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo. Either way, you need to start the post-holiday week off right, and the best way to do that is to bet on home runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Sugar Land, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Forrest Whitley
FOX Sports

Lopez leads Royals against the Astros after 4-hit performance

Kansas City Royals (29-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (51-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -240, Royals +200; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians claim Oscar Mercado, designate Yohan Ramirez

The Guardians have announced that they claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado off waivers from the Phillies, with right-hander Yohan Ramirez being designated for assignment in a corresponding move. It’s a quick return to Cleveland for Mercado, as the Guardians just designated him for assignment on June 21. He was claimed by...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy