Perryman leads Milligan's golf team to top 20 final ranking

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NY4ml_0gSJMJBl00

MILLIGAN, Tenn.—The Milligan University women’s golf team ended its 2021-22 season ranked in the top 20 according to the NAIA and Golfstat final rankings.

Milligan spent the entire season ranked inside the NAIA’s Top 25 poll and settled at No. 16 in the final postseason rankings. In the end-of-season Golfstat rankings, Milligan climbed to the No. 14 spot nationally out of nearly 150 NAIA women’s golf teams.

Milligan’s lineup featured four players who were ranked in the top 100 individuals by Golfstat. The Buffs were led by Alayna Perryman, who became Milligan’s first-ever multi-year NAIA All-American as she repeated as an NAIA Second Team All-American. She posted top-five finishes in nine events, was a two-time medalist and earned her second All-Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) First Team honor. Perryman ranked No. 14 nationally in score vs. par with a 75.0 tournament average.

Perryman ranked No. 28 in the final individual NAIA women’s Golfstat rankings. Kate Castle (No. 75), Sarah Castle (No. 78) and Meryl Castle (No. 90) all achieved top 100 rankings individually for the season as well. Meryl Castle and Kate Castle both reeled in All-AAC Second Team honors.

The Buffs earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship, which was their seventh appearance at the national championship event in the 12-year history of the program. Milligan made the cut for the third time in program history at the NAIA National Championship and finished 16th at the Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

The Buffs earned four tournament titles and added four runner-up showings over their 10 tournaments in 2021-22. Milligan claimed tourney championships at the Nick England Memorial, AAC Fall Preview Championship, Midway Eagle Invitational and Mountain Empire Intercollegiate.

Perryman, Meryl Castle, Hannah Goodwin, Gracie Johns and Gabby Hammond represented the Buffs on the All-AAC Academic Team.

Milligan expects to return four of their top five players from this year’s team with Perryman, Sarah Castle, Kate Castle and Hammond expected back for 2022-23.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Course#The Milligan University#Naia Women#Naia All American
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

