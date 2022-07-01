One-bedroom property to let for £975 a month in trendy Bristol – but it comes with a catch

A PROPERTY in trendy Bristol is available to rent for just £975 a month - but it comes with a catch.

The one-bedroom property in Bristol has got house-hunters talking online over the strange placement of some of the furnishings.

A Bristol home up for rent has a safe where the fridge should be Credit: Deadline

Meanwhile, there's a fridge in the hallway Credit: Deadline

The one-bed flat could be yours for £975 a month Credit: Deadline

It comes with a rather unique feature in the kitchen - a safe in place of where the fridge should be.

The unfurnished property is available now but potential renters will have to accept the heavy vault in the kitchen.

Placed alongside the washing machine, the grey safe appears to have been put in place of where most people would expect a fridge.

Meanwhile in the hall at the bottom of a flight of stairs a fridge has been placed alongside a desk and chair.

And two cabinets have been placed on a narrow area overlooking the top of the stairs.

People today rushed to social media to share their confusion.

One person joked: "Is that a treasure chest-freezer?"

It comes as The Sun yesterday told of another property listing which left house-hunters baffled.

Online browsers are scratching their heads over a radiator that is located above a set of stairs in the hallway of a two bedroom property in Pencader, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

An image shows the white heater connected to the pipes and located directly across from the banister.