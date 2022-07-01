‘Just Because’: 20 Top MTB Riders Shred the Gnar in Oregon & UK

Growing to around 70 feet (and sometimes over 80 feet) tall in ideal conditions, the Oregon Ash may only grow to 25 feet in dry soils. The only ash native to the Pacific Northwest, the Oregon Ash is commonly used for conservation and restoration projects in wet/riparian areas. Local wildlife, including birds and squirrels, also use the tree to their advantage, hiding amongst the dense foliage or eating the seeds of the fruit (called samaras). The wood is also traditionally used to make baseball bats, skis, oars, and other sporting goods, as well as flooring and cabinetry.
