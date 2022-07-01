ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific City, OR

‘Just Because’: 20 Top MTB Riders Shred the Gnar in Oregon & UK

By Andrew McLemore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEye candy abounds in the latest video from Giro Sport Design, which brought together 20 stellar MTB athletes for fun rides in Oregon and the U.K. A new video allows a variety of...

The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Giant Pacific Octopus caught off Oregon coast

Officials rescue boy taken out by rip current at Rockaway Beach. Wildlife experts on the Oregon Coast are working to figure out why a gray whale washed ashore last week. 4th of July safety: Helpful tips to protect your pets during firework displays. While people may find the dazzling lights...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
WWEEK

Beachcombing and Swinging Through the Trees in Lincoln City

This feature is part of Oregon Summer, WW’s new and detailed catalog of adventures waiting for you across the state and over the Columbia River. You can find it now in more than 1,200 locations—newsstands, bars, restaurants, hotels, grocers, convenience stores—across the Portland metro area. Unlike most...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

NEWPORT OREGON WEATHER | WEATHER CAMS | TIDES | ALERTS

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight. 5 Jul 2022 at 12:01pm. A 20 percent chance...
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

New statue honors track star Steve Prefontaine

A new statue in downtown Eugene celebrates the legacy of Oregon-born track star Steve Prefontaine. The bronze, six-feet-tall statue of Prefontaine will be on display at the 5th Street Market through July. Prefontaine was a runner from the University of Oregon. Before his accidental death in 1975 at the age...
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

What’s Up With the Enormous Hatch Opening to the Sky Along I-205?

Just west of the I-205 bridge (on the Oregon side), there’s a large industrial building with a very oddly shaped roof, like a giant hatch opening up to admit some massive alien spacecraft. I’ve seen similar buildings elsewhere. Is the arrival of the Mothership imminent? —Sir Nose d’Voidofbrains.
OREGON STATE
beavertonresourceguide.com

Oregon Ash: A favorite of birds and squirrels

Growing to around 70 feet (and sometimes over 80 feet) tall in ideal conditions, the Oregon Ash may only grow to 25 feet in dry soils. The only ash native to the Pacific Northwest, the Oregon Ash is commonly used for conservation and restoration projects in wet/riparian areas. Local wildlife, including birds and squirrels, also use the tree to their advantage, hiding amongst the dense foliage or eating the seeds of the fruit (called samaras). The wood is also traditionally used to make baseball bats, skis, oars, and other sporting goods, as well as flooring and cabinetry.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita

MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV)- Beachgoers had quite a shock this weekend after a 43 foot long gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove. A representative with the Seaside Aquarium says the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding network, a research group based at the Seaside Aquarium, has collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died. It is still unclear what the course of action will be for removing the whale’s carcass from Falcon Cove.
MANZANITA, OR
beachconnection.net

Comet Could Be Among Largest Ever, Visible Now on Oregon, Washington Coast

(Astoria, Oregon) – What could be one of the largest comets this civilization has ever seen is on its way to the skies above you, and in fact can already be seen on the Washington coast and Oregon coast. Comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) requires at least binoculars, however, but can be seen in the southern skies. Already, plenty of amazing photographs of it have been taken by amateur astronomers and pros alike. (Photo courtesy NASA / Hubble Telescope)
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
KDRV

Oregon's south coast open for razor clam harvesting

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is opening the south coast to razor clam harvesting. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) opened it yesterday saying, "Now the entire Oregon coast is open for razor clam harvesting." ODA says recent shellfish...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE

