Pet Saver: Valerie Gray

(WFRV) – Could Shake be your new best friend?. Shake is a special kitty looking for a special family. She’s a sweet 2-year-old who enjoys the company of other cats, especially when it’s play time. Initially shy around people, her foster family came up with a simple cue to get her attention: rub your fingers together and she’ll coming running for pets, Shake can’t resist a good ear scratch! This affectionate feline also happens to be FIV positive, a highly manageable disease typically spread by deep bite wounds between cats, however, cats that have tested FIV+ often live long, healthy lives, plus Shake only has three teeth left!

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO