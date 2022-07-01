ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Pet Saver: Valerie Gray

By Natasha Geiger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Valerie is a very social Guinea pig who loves to be talked to. She loves to squeal when...

