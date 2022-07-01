Cavaliers Announce 2022 Summer League Roster

The USFL capped off its first season with an amazing championship game and one former Cleveland Browns player deserved MVP honors. The USFL had a pretty successful season all things considered. While every game being played in Birmingham, AL wasn’t the most desirable thing, they got through a full season, a championship game, and announced a second season. That’s a lot more than the AFL and XFL can say. Plus, beyond the games, most of which were fun, including the title game, a lot of players got a chance to showcase their skills. Everyone from undrafted free agents to ex-members of the Cleveland Browns.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO