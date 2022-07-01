ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Chaturdays 71: Xbox's growth in Japan and what comes next for Microsoft with Parris Lilly

By Miles Dompier
 4 days ago

For episode 71 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined once again by Parris Lilly of the Kinda Funny Xcast. We'll be diving into Xbox's continued commitment to Japan, the latest details on the Skate reboot , co-op finally making its way to Halo Infinite, possibilities for an Xbox handheld, expectations for Xbox in 2023, our impressions of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, and so much more. Whew!

If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET !

What is Xbox Chaturdays?

Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. There's always something fun to chat about from the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play.

With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keeps the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify , iTunes , and Google Podcasts .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
