Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale could save you up to 60% on a new computer

By John Levite
Windows Central
 4 days ago

What are you looking for this July? A new computer? How about a laptop or a gaming PC? Maybe you need a tablet you can take with you anywhere? Whatever your situation, Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale is live and could save you hundreds on your next big purchase.

The savings include up to 60% off PCs, laptops, and all sorts of other electronics. You can even save an extra 5% on any PC you buy with the code EXTRA5 . Plus, Lenovo is offering an ever-rotating selection of doorbusters. These are your chances to save on devices that won't be available for very long.

Lenovo's deals include free shipping on all orders and student discounts if you can verify your identity. Also keep a look out for any other special coupon codes that might add a little extra off the machine you have your eye on.

We're rounding up some of the best deals right here, but the deals will change, too, so you'll want to keep an eye out.

Lenovo is not the only retailer offering huge deals for the 4th of July weekend. For one thing, be sure to check out the Best Buy 4th of July sale , which is one of the largest ones around and covers a wide variety of products similar to what Lenovo offers. You can also find great deals through the Dell online store , and HP's weekend sale includes laptops, desktop computers, and whatever else HP makes that you might want to save on.

The Best Lenovo Deals Available Now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFblo_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo Legion M500 RGB Gaming Mouse $60 $37.99

Includes an adjustable 16,000 DPI with an on-the-fly DPI switch. It has seven programmable buttons, 3-zone customizable RGB lighting, and even an extra 10g weight so you can get the right fit in your hands. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzXbk_0gSJ2HxK00

Blue Microphones Yeti Pro USB mic $250 $149.99

Blue's most advanced USB mic with a ton of amazing features. It has four polar patterns, gain control, headphone output, and a USB mini jack for connectivity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCPjS_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo ThinkVision 27-inch USB-C monitor $394 $314

The T27h-2L display includes a USB-C hub that includes one USB-C port and four USB-A 3.1 ports, an IPS panel for color accuracy and great viewing angles, and 1440p pixel resolution. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ijUFQ_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo 34-inch curved monitor $500 $479.99

The curved screen allows for better immersion, and the 34-inch size means you have plenty of real estate to work with. The monitor also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming, and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth motion. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H44Fg_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro $700 $499.99

This tablet from Lenovo includes a Snapdragon 870 processor with up 3.20GHz speeds, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The 12.6-inch display has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1600 on an AMOLED display with full touchscreen support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbr2u_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gen 7 laptop $780 $624.99

This laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, integrated graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The 15.6-inch display includes 1080p resolution and touchscreen support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhcpY_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop $1,180 $999.99

Loaded with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a 256GB solid state drive for added loading speeds, this is a laptop that won't let you down when it comes to gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zt8X_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i desktop PC $2,240 $1,599.99

This powerful gaming computer includes an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive for extra storage, and more. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, too, so you can game on it easily. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLEgt_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo ThinkPad L15 laptop $2,327 $1,745.25

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor with up to 4.50GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has a 1080p 15.6-inch display with an IPS panel, a built-in webcam, and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNcIY_0gSJ2HxK00

Lenovo Slim 9i laptop $2,140 $1,924.99

A beautiful machine with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB Gen-4 PCIe solid state drive. It also has 4K pixel resolution on an OLED panel with touchscreen support. View Deal

CELL PHONES
Windows Central

