Carter BloodCare will be hosting blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony in July. On July 27, the nonprofit blood center will host a blood drive at Panera Bread on S.H. 121 in The Colony from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Little Elm blood drive will be hosted the following day at the Little Elm Community Center and The Rec at the Lakefront, where the town’s “Battle of the Badges” event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

THE COLONY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO