Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has...

sneakernews.com

