The Lakers and Nets were reportedly actively engaged in Kyrie Irving–Russell Westbrook trade talks. But Los Angeles doesn’t want to sound too desperate. The Lakers have yet, I’m told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get him from Brooklyn. That may come. That may evolve with time. But so far, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Kevin Durant.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO