Pennsylvania energy lawsuits expected to have limited impact

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”

