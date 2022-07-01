ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania energy lawsuits expected to have limited impact

By Anthony Hennen
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Environmental groups are suing to stop federal leases on public lands for oil and gas development, but the lawsuit would have a muted impact in Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden paused federal leases after he took office, but ended the moratorium on Wednesday with lease...

www.wfmz.com

Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

He's on a mission from God: Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano's war with the world

An animating element of politics in the age of Trump is that some people are increasingly living out religious metaphors. These metaphors are derived from contemporary understandings of the Old Testament by new elements within Christianity. This has been central to the campaign of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who recently won the Republican nomination for governor. (He will face Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, in November.) These metaphors are also integral to a movement of the post-insurrection religious and political right that is still in its formative stages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Property tax and rent rebate program deadline extended in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanians are now getting property tax and rental rebate disbursements. More than 260,000 older and disabled Pennsylvanias have applied through the Pennsylvania Rebate Program for rent and property taxes paid last year. For those wanting to apply, the deadline has been extended this year to December 31. You can find an application and requirements at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Field & Stream

Straight Talk From the Deer Guides: A Pennsylvania Pro Talks Big-Woods Bucks, Bad Gear, and Blown Chances

Steve Sherk offers one of the most unique guided deer hunts in the country. The Pennsylvania guide hunts the Keystone State’s Allegheny Mountains, and virtually all of his hunts are on public land. Sure, you can enjoy the same hunt on your own, without paying Sherk a dollar. But there’s no way you’re going to know the terrain, the deer habitat, or individual bucks like Sherk does. “I was born here and have been hunting these mountains since I was a boy,” he says. “I kind of fell into guiding by accident. I was writing some outdoor articles for a local newspaper about hunting deer, grouse, and turkeys here, and people started contacting me and asking if I’d take them. When I realized there was an interest, I kind of dipped my toe in, and when it started to build, I threw myself into it. These days I spend at least 300 days a year in the mountains—scouting, shed hunting, running trail cameras, and picking out stand sites. I rarely hunt any more, because it gives me the most pleasure to get my clients on the bucks I’ve been following throughout the year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

