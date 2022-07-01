ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger Security Guard Fired Following Accusations Of Racially Profiling And Assaulting Black Women

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Houston, Texas, a security guard at Kroger is facing accusations of assaulting and racially profiling Black women. According to Fox26, three Black women were allegedly subjected to the horrible actions of the guard on three separate occasions. All three encounters, including one in which it appears the guard...

Carl Larkin
3d ago

I am a former Allied Universal manager. Don't just go after Kroger, go for Allied. They are only concerned about a body and not skills. When I joined years ago, was Allied Barton. It was a company that cared about the type of people they sent to sites and the client needs. Since they have acquired soany companies, quality has taken a back burner and quantity has stepped to the front. I resigned because of this very reason.

What is Up
3d ago

I’m wondering was he armed or unarmed, I know why he only going after women because he might catch them hands dealing with a dude

steven kearney
3d ago

allied has how contracts. but the company gets those contracts because they underbid other security companies. with that comes untrained and unskilled security personnel. these stores get what they pay for.

