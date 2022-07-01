Council of Municipal Court Judges swears in new officers

JEKYLL ISLAND — The Council of Municipal Court Judges' annual Summer Business Meeting and Awards Ceremony was held here recently.

The council conducted its annual summer law and practice update and business meeting. Steve. C. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia swore in the Council of Municipal Court Judges' newly elected officers and served as guest speaker at the annual meeting.

The Council officers and District Representatives for 2022-2023 are:

-- President: Judge JaDawnya Baker, Municipal Court of Atlanta;

-- President-Elect: Chief Judge Matthew McCord, Municipal Court of Stockbridge;

-- Vice President: Judge David Will, Municipal Court of Clarkston;

-- Secretary: Chief Judge Robert Cowan, Municipal Court of Dalton;

-- Treasurer: Chief Judge Ryan Hope, Municipal Court of Athens Clarke County;

-- Immediate Past President: Judge Lori B. Duff, Municipal Court of Monroe;

-- District One: Judge Joe Huffman and Judge Richard Sanders;

-- District Three: Judge Chimere Trimble and Judge Bill NeSmith;

-- District Five: Judge Gary E. Jackson and Judge Roberta Cooper;

-- District Seven: Chief Judge Robert Cowan and Chief Judge Luke Mayes IV

-- District Nine: Judge Pamela Boles and Chief Judge William Brogdon;

Judge Lori Duff, Chief Judge Matthew McCord and Judge Rick Ryczek were elected to another term on the Municipal Court Judges Training Council.

The council recognized a number of municipal court judges with accolades for various achievements. Judge Gary E. Jackson, Municipal Court of Atlanta, received the Frost Ward Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a municipal court judge who has made significant contributions to the Council of Municipal Court Judges over a long period of time.

Chief Judge Gregory Williams, Municipal Courts of Camilla and Pelham, was recognized with the Glen Ashman Education Achievement Award which honors judges that exemplify judicial education through extensive time and efforts toward educating municipal court judges and clerks. Judge Jennifer Mann, Chamblee Municipal Court and Chief Judge Michael Nation, Municipal Court of Conyers, were awarded the Special Recognition Award for their excellent representation and efforts as District Representatives.

The Council’s President’s Awards, on behalf of Judge Lori Duff, were awarded to Judge Gary E. Jackson, Municipal Court of Atlanta, for his tireless efforts to improve the judicial system through legislative reform; Chief Judge Norman H. Cuadra, Municipal Court of Suwannee, for his unceasing efforts to ensure equal access to justice for all Georgia citizens; Chief Judge Margaret Washburn, Municipal Court of Sugar Hill, for her tireless efforts and contributions to improving the Judicial System; Chief Judge Charles Barrett, Municipal Court of Duluth, for his tireless works on legislative initiatives regarding the council; and LaShawn Murphy, Trial Court Liaison, Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts for her loyalty, dedication, patience and support to the council.

The council also recognized Rep. Bonnie Rich for perseverance in the General Assembly in sponsoring and passage of HB 1275; Rep. Rob Leverett for perseverance in the General Assembly in the sponsorship and passage of HB 916, the Superior and State Court Appellate Practice Act; Sen. John Kennedy for perseverance in the General Assembly in the passage of HB 916; Darron J. Enns, assistant general counsel, judicial council/administrative office of the courts for the drafting of HB 916 and efforts dedicated to the committee for its passage; Cheryl Karounos, governmental affairs liaison, judicial council/administrative office of the courts for superb lobbying in the General Assembly instrumental in securing the passage of HB 916, and Tracy Mason, senior assistant director, judicial council/administrative office of the courts for superb lobbying in the General Assembly instrumental in securing the passage of HB 916.