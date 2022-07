Rab Havlin's controversial five-day ban for his ride on Free Wind in the Lancashire Oaks has been rescinded without appeal by the British Horseracing Authority. The ban was handed to him by stewards at Haydock on Saturday, who stated that Havlin had "persisted and committed for his run into an insufficient gap which was only briefly viable between the running rail and Eshaada", which caused "considerable interference" to several runners in the race.

