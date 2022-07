Jessica-Rose Clark will likely need to go under the knife following a first-round armbar defeat to Julija Stoliarenko at UFC 276. The Syndicate MMA representative was taken down by her opponent and submitted just 42 seconds into the opening round of their bantamweight clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this past Saturday. In a video posted on Instagram, “Jessy Jess” discussed the injury and also questioned whether Stoliarenko may have held the maneuver longer than necessary.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO