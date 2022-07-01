ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Can TV really hurt your eyes? Change these settings to reduce eye strain

By Emma Garofalo, Komando.com
komando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes watching too much TV cause eye strain? While sitting too close to the TV won’t likely cause you any lasting vision damage, it’s safe to say that an optimized viewing environment can make for a more enjoyable experience. Part of making a home theater incredible is...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Smart contact lens prototype puts a Micro LED display on top of the eye

Since 2015, a California-based company called Mojo Vision has been developing smart contact lenses. Like smart glasses, the idea is to put helpful AR graphics in front of your eyes to help accomplish daily tasks. Now, a functioning prototype brings us closer to seeing a final product. In a blog...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

Monitor Camera Not Working? Try these 8 Fixes

When your monitor’s camera isn’t working, it might seem like it’s been damaged and needs some physical repair or replacement. However, most problems with monitor cameras aren’t unfixable hardware issues. Often they’re just software settings that aren’t quite right and need a few tweaks.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Blink Outdoor Camera Will Never Lose Its Battery, and It’s $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. The best home security cameras are most effective when you can set them up and not worry about their battery life. Thanks to the Blink Outdoor camera’s Solar Panel Charging Mount accessory, that’s possible. You just set up the mount, attach the camera to it, and let it keep an eye over your property. The sun will provide all the power the camera needs to protect your home 24/7 (and if this heat wave is any indication, it’ll probably store up some extra). Best of all, Amazon has an incredible deal right now...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Eye Strain#Smartphone#Television Set
shefinds

These Are The iPhone Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Apple Experts

If you’re still charging your iPhone overnight — and then leaving it on the charger for a few more hours in the morning — stop everything you’re doing. You may think there isn’t much harm you can do your phone unless you drop it in water or accidentally drop it from a high shelf. But the reality is more complicated than that. These are the iPhone mistakes you should avoid at all costs, according to Apple experts. Keep your expensive investment well-protected by avoiding these mishaps.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Tech Refresh: Universal chargers, data broker bill, smart assistant tricks

Europe is moving closer to universal charging cables. Will we get the same here in the U.S.? A new bill could put a stop to some of those scummy data-broker sites. Plus, three easy ways to get Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant to understand you better. And the internet is losing its collective mind over Kim Kardashian’s red carpet walk in Marilyn’s Monroe’s famous dress.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sony INZONE monitor series features up to Full HD resolution & up to a 240 Hz refresh rate

Enjoy gameplay in incredible detail with the Sony INZONE gaming monitor series. This collection includes the M9 and M3 monitor, which both bring visuals to life. Moreover, the M9 delivers 4K resolution while the M3 provides Full HD resolution. Also, the M3 provides an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz to reduce lagging and keep up with high-demanding games. Furthermore, the Sony INZONE gaming monitors feature DisplayHDR 400 certification, allowing you to experience gameplay in vivid HDR contrast. Meanwhile, you’ll receive a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, making it feel like the action is happening in your living room. Additionally, these monitors provide less ghosting and blur with a 1 ms GtG response time. This ensures you see content with incredible clarity for immediate reaction. Finally, the unique height- and tilt-adjustable stand provides complete gaming control for all your peripherals.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
komando.com

Best accurate bathroom scales for superior weight loss tracking

Tracking weight loss at home is difficult when your scale seems to be waging war against you. You’re constantly putting in maximum effort to lower those numbers, but some days it just doesn’t show up in those three little digits. A little help can go a long way...
WEIGHT LOSS
technewstoday.com

Tablet Won’t Turn On? Here Are 7 Ways to Fix It

Tablet is one of the popular electronic devices that is very convenient because of its big screen size. However, sometimes, when you try to turn it on, it simply refuses to power on. Your Tablet may not turn on due to hardware damage or a low battery. Luckily, there are...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Future iPhones could be much less annoying to use in the rain

Most high-end smartphones these days have a decent amount of water resistance – enough that you can confidently use them in the rain. Except, if you’ve ever tried interacting with a smartphone’s screen in a heavy downpour you know what a lost cause that can be, with the moisture leading to false touches. Apple could have a solution to this though.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy