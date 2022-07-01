Can TV really hurt your eyes? Change these settings to reduce eye strain

Enjoy gameplay in incredible detail with the Sony INZONE gaming monitor series. This collection includes the M9 and M3 monitor, which both bring visuals to life. Moreover, the M9 delivers 4K resolution while the M3 provides Full HD resolution. Also, the M3 provides an impressive refresh rate of 240 Hz to reduce lagging and keep up with high-demanding games. Furthermore, the Sony INZONE gaming monitors feature DisplayHDR 400 certification, allowing you to experience gameplay in vivid HDR contrast. Meanwhile, you’ll receive a peak brightness of up to 600 nits, making it feel like the action is happening in your living room. Additionally, these monitors provide less ghosting and blur with a 1 ms GtG response time. This ensures you see content with incredible clarity for immediate reaction. Finally, the unique height- and tilt-adjustable stand provides complete gaming control for all your peripherals.
