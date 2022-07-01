ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

West Jordan’s biggest celebration returns

West Jordan Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Western Stampede in West Jordan is an event the community looks forward to every year. Each year thousands of people show up for the Independence Day celebration. There are many groups who participate in the city’s Independence Day parade, such as dance teams, musicians and local schools....

www.westjordanjournal.com

espn700sports.com

The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Fireworks spark a busy July 4th for crews in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Our history matters:' Mural featuring 4 prominent Black Utah women unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Four prominent Black women separated by time will be brought together in a neighborhood where each once lived and worked. A new mural featuring Jane Manning James, Elizabeth Taylor, Elnora Dudley and Mignon Barker Richmond was unveiled at Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City, on Monday. The mural will be installed in the community garden at the park once completed. The unveiling of the mural was among one of the final events in Utah's Juneteenth celebrations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

McGraw delights sold-out crowd at Stadium of Fire

The crown jewel of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, the Stadium of Fire concert, came and went with a blur of fireworks, speeches, country music and euphoria from attendees — those who live in Utah County and tourists who came in for the spectacle. For Zac Bramble, the...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

SLC firefighters urge residents to obey fireworks restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters passed out flyers Friday, reminding residents that fireworks are banned in portions of Salt Lake City. The flyers — printed in English and Spanish — have a QR code that links to more information about the city's restrictions and a map showing where fireworks are prohibited on the east, north and west sides of the city and along the Jordan River.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KPCW

Historic tree removal in Midway is on hold after public backlash

A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.
MIDWAY, UT
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
espn700sports.com

4th of July Fairs and Fireworks Schedule

Our friends at Utah Fun Activities made such a great list for all of the fun this 4th of July weekend. 9 pm Tooele City Fireworks Main Street. 9 pm West Jordan Independence Day firework show. 10 pm Murray Park. 10 pm At the Gateway in SLC. 10 pm Heritage...
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Two men in custody after Ballpark area shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have arrested two people overnight in connection with a shooting in the Ballpark area of Salt Lake City. Now in custody are Christopher Taliu, 25, and Ryan Lua, 47. Each is charged with aggravated assault...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

