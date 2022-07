Alex Pereira delivered on the expectations of fans and the UFC with his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276. Heading into the fight, many wondered if Strickland would choose to rely on his own striking skills to stand and trade with the former kickboxing champion. “Tarzan” seemed comfortable walking forward on the Brazilian for the first few minutes of the fight, but halfway through the first round Pereira reminded everyone of how dangerous he is.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO