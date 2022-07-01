ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

A Cocktail Competition Will Debut at Star Theater This Month

By Janey Wong
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConCocktail, a new craft cocktail competition, will kick off at the Star Theater on July 11. Bartenders from Raven’s Manor, Matador, and Nick’s Famous Coney Island will compete in three increasingly difficult rounds presided by a panel of three judges, including special guest drag queen Saint Syndrome....

Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
Eater

My Favorite Fried Chicken Is Made for Eating on the Go

This post originally appeared on July 2, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. The place where I fell in love with fried chicken doesn’t exist anymore....
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Trailblazing Thai Chef Returns to London’s Kiln With a Bangkok Star in Tow

Soho nu-Thai grill Kiln will reprise its relationship with Werawat ‘Chef Num’ Triyasenawat, of lauded Isaan restaurant Samuay and Sons, for a two night pop-up on 19 and 20 July. Kiln head chef Meedu Saad — who recently completed a residency of his own at hit east London wine bar P. Franco — will also be joined by Chalee Kader, best-known for his restaurant 100 Malaseth, in Bangkok.
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Eggs Benedict recipe: How to make the breakfast at home

If you're craving a traditional eggs Benedict dish for breakfast or brunch, try out this recipe from Florida-based food blogger and cookbook author, Christine Pittman. "I'm a big fan of ordering eggs Benedict when I'm out for brunch. But, I've never been a big fan of making it at home because there were too many finicky components," said Pittman, founder of COOKtheSTORY.
FLORIDA STATE
Eater

Italian Restaurant Bacco Closing in Mount Pleasant After 15 Years

Italian mainstay Bacco (976 Houston Northcutt Boulevard, Mount Pleasant) announced its closure on social media early on Tuesday, July 5. “What a journey it’s been, but unfortunately after 15 years we have to say ‘Ciao’,” the post starts. The writeup does not give a reason for the shutdown, but instead thanks customers, purveyors, and colleagues.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Salon

Summer Movies: 11 movies in theaters and streaming in July 2022

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. It's summer movies season! Many of us are taking a vacation, some time from work to spend with family and friends. Not to mention, school is out! Which movies are you looking forward to watching this summer? Here are 11 movies in theaters and streaming in July 2022.
MOVIES
Eater

Where Can I Take Kids and Toddlers to Eat and Be Entertained in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Taste Test: Redbreast’s New Release Is an Exceptional Irish Whiskey for Bourbon Lovers

Click here to read the full article. Major whiskey brands like to tinker with their formula when coming up with new series and collections. Often this is more of a gimmick than anything else, a marketing tool that uses some minor change in mashbill or maturation to supposedly yield a new flavor, and ultimately to get you to buy more whiskey. So it was with a sizable grain of salt that I approached the new Redbreast Kentucky Oak Edition, the first in the Irish whiskey brand’s American Oak Series. Redbreast has already given us some variations on its age statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé Unveils 'Renaissance' Album Artwork

One month ahead of its release, Beyoncé has pulled back the curtain on the official cover art for her forthcoming album, Renaissance. Marking Queen B’s solo return in regal fashion, the emblematic image, captured by Carlijn Jacobs, sees Bey seated atop a crystal horse wearing a glittering, spike-covered bodysuit. The record, which Beyoncé has teased as Act I: Renaissance, hinting at additional music down the line, will follow her last solo album, Lemonade, which was released in 2016.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Urban Menu

How To: Homemade Tabasco Sauce Recipe

It is actually super easy, and believe it or not, only 3 ingredients are needed. Tabasco sauce is made simply by combining tabasco chili peppers, vinegar, and salt. The flavor of the sauce will vary depending on the region where the peppers were grown and the quality of the vinegar. To make tabasco sauce, combine the ingredients, cook the sauce, strain, and store it. Ingredients: 1 pound (.45 kg) of fresh tabasco chili peppers 2 cups (474 ml) of vinegar 2 tablespoons of salt How to do it? Select distilled white vinegar of high quality. Because there are so few ingredients in this recipe, it's critical to...
RECIPES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Burlesque Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Burlesque right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Cher Christina Aguilera Eric Dane Cam Gigandet Julianne Hough. The Burlesque Lounge has its best days behind it. Tess, a retired dancer and owner of the venue, struggles to keep the aging theater alive, facing all kinds of financial and artistic challenges. With the Lounge's troupe members becoming increasingly distracted by personal problems and a threat coming from a wealthy businessman's quest to buy the spot from Tess, the good fortune seems to have abandoned the club altogether. Meanwhile, the life of Ali, a small-town girl from Iowa, is about to change dramatically. Hired by Tess as a waitress at the Lounge, Ali escapes a hollow past and quickly falls in love with the art of burlesque. Backed by newfound friends amongst the theater's crew, she manages to fulfill her dreams of being on stage herself. Things take a dramatic turn though when Ali's big voice makes her become the main attraction of the venue.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

How to warm up in three vocal styles

An article in the Smithsonian magazine compares pre-performance exercises in western opera, Chinese opera and Carnatic singing.
MUSIC

