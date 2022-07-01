A Cocktail Competition Will Debut at Star Theater This Month

Where is the best place to watch and stream Burlesque right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Cher Christina Aguilera Eric Dane Cam Gigandet Julianne Hough. The Burlesque Lounge has its best days behind it. Tess, a retired dancer and owner of the venue, struggles to keep the aging theater alive, facing all kinds of financial and artistic challenges. With the Lounge's troupe members becoming increasingly distracted by personal problems and a threat coming from a wealthy businessman's quest to buy the spot from Tess, the good fortune seems to have abandoned the club altogether. Meanwhile, the life of Ali, a small-town girl from Iowa, is about to change dramatically. Hired by Tess as a waitress at the Lounge, Ali escapes a hollow past and quickly falls in love with the art of burlesque. Backed by newfound friends amongst the theater's crew, she manages to fulfill her dreams of being on stage herself. Things take a dramatic turn though when Ali's big voice makes her become the main attraction of the venue.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO