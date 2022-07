It’s been near impossible to get Pokémon cards over the past few years. Right around the Pokémon franchise’s 25th anniversary, Pokémon cards saw a major resurgence in popularity; whether fueled by pandemic boredom or dreams of getting rich off your Charizard cards, Pokémon cards both new and old were selling out as soon as they hit store shelves. People hoarded McDonald’s Happy Meals for special cards. Retail stores like Target took cards off their shelves, opting to sell goods online only, reportedly because frenzied shoppers created safety concerns in stores. People flooded card-grading services with so many cards from collectors hoping to strike it rich that they had to pause new submissions to work through the backlog.

