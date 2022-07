MIDWAY — What would it be like to hear Maria sing, “The hills are alive,” while surrounded by the beautiful mountains she is praising? Watching The Sound of Music at High Valley Arts’s outdoor theater, I beheld the mountains green with grass and topped with snow, and I could understand why the Swiss immigrants who settled Midway saw it as Utah’s version of their beloved Alps. Though the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical takes place in Austria, not Switzerland, it was nonetheless a treat that the picturesque aesthetic of European mountains invited me into the world of the show before I even arrived at the theatre.

MIDWAY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO