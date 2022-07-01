ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

LIVE Food City Independence Day Special: Talking with Food City Store Manager Kim Lane

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinchfield Street Food City Store Manager Kim Lane talks...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
Davenport Journal

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is encouraging residents to register for the National Night Out

Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the CRPD officials, the National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighbourhood camaraderie to make our neighbourhoods safer and better places to live. Officials have announced that the National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 2,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Mail

Kellogg's LOSES High Court battle over new government rules stopping Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes and Fruit and Fibre being prominently displayed on supermarket shelves that breakfast cereal giant says will 'cost firm millions'

Breakfast giant Kellogg's has lost a High Court battle over new government rules stopping its products being prominently displayed on supermarket shelves. The manufacturer, which makes cereals including Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes, Fruit and Fibre and Coco Pops, says the decision will cost the firm millions in lost sales. Legal...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy