ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

OBITUARY: Mary E. David

By Nelson Funeral Service
richmondobserver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET― Ms. Mary E. David, 74, of Hamlet passed on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. A graveside service will be...

richmondobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Sue Ann Spencer

ROCKINGHAM — Sue Ann Spencer, 71, of Rockingham, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at New Birth Ministries International in Hamlet. There will be a viewing prior to the service beginning at noon.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 detained after shooting at Florence soup kitchen

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person detained after a shooting Friday morning in Florence, according to police. Police were called at about 11:50 a.m. to the Manna House soup kitchen at Oak Street and Jarrott Street and found a man dead, police said. One person was detained. The names of […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Wife accused of murdering North Carolina firefighter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as local firefighter […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
State
Washington State
richmondobserver

RCSO: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting Monday night. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of two people possibly being shot on Ellen Road, near Richmond Senior High School, around 10:55 p.m. When the deputies arrived...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Lumbee homecoming set to attract thousands to Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 54th annual Lumbee Homecoming in Pembroke, according to officials with the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA). Officials said about 35,000 people attended last year's nine-day festival. It takes place this year from June 24...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies to investigate hit-and-run that killed mom as Cumberland County homicide

STEDMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said Friday they would be taking over the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother in May. The incident happened Saturday, May 21, along Sandy Creek Road near Page Road, which is about three miles north of Stedman, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTW News13

Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died Friday after she was shot by a Fayetteville police officer after a lengthy standoff that ended when she struggled with officers over her gun, police said. Neither the woman nor the officers involved have been identified according to Assistant Fayetteville Police Chief James Nolette. The officers were placed […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope Baptist Church#Nelson Funeral Home#Nelson Funeral Service
WRAL News

Man arrested in South Carolina, charged in shooting death of Fayetteville 17-year-old

Fayetteville, N.C. — Federal agents in South Carolina have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a 17-year-old Fayetteville boy's shooting death that happened in May. The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested Lamon Isaiah Townsend on Thursday in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Authorities will take Townsend back to Fayetteville. Townsend is charged with first-degree murder.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Dedicated Myrtle Beach Man Disappeared After A Night Out With Friends

Brandon Rodrigues Graves was raised in Little Rock, South Carolina by his aunt and uncle. His mother died when he was three years old, and his father was never part of his life. Brandon was well-liked and a good boy. He never got into trouble, used drugs, or had any known enemies. He attended Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina for a year and then transferred to Coastal Carolina University, where he was a trainer for their football team. Brandon graduated from Coastal Carolina University in December 2008 with a degree in sports management. 26-year-old Brandon lived and worked in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He kept in close contact with his family, and as an adult, he would visit the aunt and uncle who raised him every weekend, the Charley Project reports.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old charged in 2021 deaths of Laurinburg mother, daughter

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Laurinburg in October 2021, according to police. The 16-year-old from Laurinburg, who was not named by police, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. The charges are in connection […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wpde.com

1 airlifted to hospital following shooting in Cheraw, police say

CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — One person had to be airlifted to a hospital Saturday night after being shot on Dizzy Gillespie Drive in Cheraw, according to Cheraw Police Chief Julius Riley. The person‘s condition has not been released. Riley said at this time there are no arrests. NEW:...
CHERAW, SC
wfxb.com

One Flown to Hospital After Shooting in Lumberton

Yesterday Lumberton Police responded to reports of a person shot in the area of 510 West 32nd Street around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and the preliminary investigation indicated that the person shot may have been breaking and entering when he was confronted by the homeowner and shot. The person did suffer life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The investigation in ongoing.
WBTW News13

Lumberton man held on $1.1M bond after arrest on drug, gun charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 62-year-old Lumberton man remained in jail Saturday afternoon on a $1.1 million bond after his arrest on multiple drug and gun charges, authorities said. Jerry L. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; maintaining a dwelling […]
cbs17

1 killed in broad-daylight shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed during a shooting in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers from the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Veanna Drive regarding a shooting, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy