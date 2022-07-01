ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

Community rallies to support family of Churchill student Henry Kendell

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few months, the Kendell family of Millcreek has learned that some events are so shattering they divide your life into a “before” and “after.” They’ve also learned that a community can “rise up and cover them in an overwhelming wave of love” and...

ksl.com

'Ghost Rider of Clinton' brings cheer to neighborhood

CLINTON — A longtime Clinton resident has become a local legacy in the way he cheers up others. Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves. Others, like Kelly Hertel, wears his on his sleeve and on his driveway and home. "They know me as the Ghost Rider of...
CLINTON, UT
ksl.com

Girl, 8, hit by vehicle at Kaysville 4th of July parade dies

KAYSVILLE — An 8-year-old girl participating in the Kaysville Independence Day parade was hit by a vehicle, bringing the parade to an end, authorities said. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the accident occurred at 175 S. Main, Kaysville police said. Friends and family later reported the girl had died from her injuries at the hospital.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

McGraw delights sold-out crowd at Stadium of Fire

The crown jewel of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, the Stadium of Fire concert, came and went with a blur of fireworks, speeches, country music and euphoria from attendees — those who live in Utah County and tourists who came in for the spectacle. For Zac Bramble, the...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fireworks spark a busy July 4th for crews in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Dog dies after being left in hot car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A possible German Shepard mix dog died Tuesday as a result of being left in a hot car for over an hour. According to Salt Lake Couty Animal Services, they received a call about a dog in distress in a car. When animal services arrived on the scene, the dog […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man comes within 2 feet of cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Unlikely culprit causes power outage in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Who’s up for some fried snake?. Fire officials have found the unlikely culprit that caused a power outage in South Weber over Independence Day weekend — a very sneaky snake. “While it’s difficult to see, the area circled in the picture is...
SOUTH WEBER, UT
KSLTV

Family displaced after garage fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – A family is displaced from their home after a fire started near their garage Sunday afternoon. According to Unified Fire PIO Aaron Lance, the fire spread to the garage, a travel trailer, and a vehicle around 3:20 p.m. nearby Sunnydale and Oakridge Drive. Luckily, the flames...
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Suspects wanted for aerial fireworks igniting Davis County wildfire

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for causing a wildfire after discharging fireworks on Tuesday morning in Davis County. The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the Kaysville East Mountain Wildnerness Park around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the blaze threatening nearby homes. Some residents […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

3 people killed in separate Utah crashes over 4th of July weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The 4th of July weekend was a deadly one on Utah's roads as at least three people died in separate crashes across the state. About 6:41 a.m. on Saturday troopers say a Ford Ranger that was traveling on state route 189 in Wasatch County near Deer Creek State Park left the roadway for an unknown reason.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

