Save the Date: Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond hosting screening event this fall

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond in Rockingham. Photo by FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM ― Working to improve the overall health and wellbeing of residents of Richmond County, FirstHealth will hold its 39th annual wellness screening event in late September and early October.

“We are thrilled to once again hold our wellness screening event. It is more important than ever to manage your lifestyle through healthy choices, and identifying illness early is key in those efforts,” said Christy Land, MSN, R.N., president, southern region and administrator of MRH-Richmond.

“We missed seeing folks last year due to increased COVID spread, but the current trends have us planning to have the event this fall. We will release more information about the types of screenings later this summer, and we can’t wait to see everyone at MRH–Richmond.”

Several free screenings will be available at Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond (925 S. Long Drive in Rockingham) from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 27-Oct. 1 and again from Oct. 3-5.

Results will be made available through FirstHealth MyChart.

The MyChart patient portal not only allows access to test results, but it allows FirstHealth patients to communicate safely and securely with their health care providers, manage appointments, refill medications, pay their balances online, review their health history and schedule appointments.

FirstHealth will also offer to link patients with primary care providers in the event they do not have a primary care provider or need someone to review their results.

For more information on services provided at this year’s wellness event, call Amy Forester at 910-417-3735.