Inmate Death Notification – Raul Moreno

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.

3 DAYS AGO