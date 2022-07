Most people have been touched by mass shootings in some way, whether in the line of fire or simply impacted knowing the pain people have suffered. In Colorado, we've had far too many experiences with mass shootings, so common some people are changing how they live their lives. "It's like something happens every week. It's some type of mass shooting," said Raymond Jones as he observed the 4th of July with family at Sloan Lake. "I'm tired of it man," shared Jones. "With everything going on, you know you can't just walk outside freely like you want to at any time," noted family...

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO