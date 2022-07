COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating the death of an 15-month-old child. CSPD says they responded to a call for a dead child on November 12, 2021. The investigation found the child died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home. Officers say his parents, Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were both under the influence of fentanyl at the time the child passed away.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO