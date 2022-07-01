ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Little Witch in the Woods Wiki Guide

The Bag is used as Ellie's inventory in Little Witch in the Woods. Here you will find where to increase the bag's capacity, how to upgrade the bag, its cost to upgrade, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fall Guys - Official Abstergo's Challenge Trailer

Check out the new Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge trailer. Players can complete Abstergo's Challenges to unlock various rewards, including the Apple of Eden backpack, and more. The Eivor and Odin skins will also be available in the Fall Guys Store. Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge is available to play from July 7 to July 11, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Vangrinn Mysteries

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide for Assassin's Creed Valhalla contains info to help you find all the Mysteries in Vangrinn. In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Mystery points of interest are sites that offer a variety of activities and rewards. Their map markers are blue in color. Check out All Dawn of Ragnarok Mysteries for more information.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuitive#Video Game#Little Cities#Meta Quest
IGN

Nave (Version 2)

For those wondering, here is why there are two different versions on this guide: After escaping the cells, you are now in a completely different version of the Nave compared to the original. There are new items, the Shadow has now consumed a large portion of the area, and many areas are now blocked off. Hence, this is called Version 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Old Archives

After entering this area, begin by moving forward down the hall. Eventually, a door will blow open and the torches will get blown out (as always, this accompanies some sanity loss). However, if you enter the room that gets blown open, there are two Tinderboxes that are sitting on the bottom of the shelf straight ahead of the stairs.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Unlock Every Character in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters! The page of our wiki guide focuses on how to unlock every character in the game. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. We’ve also made a special section for recruiting Byleth, the Ashen Demon. To help prevent spoilers, we’ve left the four secret unlockable characters for the last section of this page.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Golden Wildfire Walkthrough

This page serves as an index containing links to the walkthrough of each Golden Wildfire chapter in Fire emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Each page features which characters have interactions that earn you support points. We’ve listed all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain. Lastly, each page has a full strategy guide for the final battle of the chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chancel (Version 2)

Compared to before, there is now Shadow residue everywhere, so make sure to take extra care when walking around. Also be warned that a Brute is, once again, patrolling the bridges. Begin by walking up the stairs and through the door. Crouch and look around to get a gauge on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer and Key Art Revealed at Anime Expo 2022

At Anime Expo, VIZ Media shared the world premiere trailer of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and new key art for the anime set to arrive in October 2022. As reported by Anime News Network, the trailer focuses on the Stern Ritter characters and this new anime will be based on the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc of Tite Kubo's manga.
COMICS
IGN

Prized Pelt

Prized Pelt is a new material in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that's needed to craft certain armor and equipment. It can be carved off of certain small monsters in Master Rank quests only. Prized Pelt: "A quality pelt from a small animal. Often used in clothing for its comfort." How...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games - Official Launch Trailer

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games is available now on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Five teams of accused Prisoners and Executioners will work through puzzles and put their understand of the case to the test in this mystery-solving bullet hell game. Who will survive the trials long enough to discover the truth?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Blaze Walkthrough

This page serves as an index containing links to the walkthrough of each Scarlet Blaze chapter in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Each page features which characters have interactions that earn you support points. We’ve listed all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain. Lastly, each page has a full strategy guide for the final battle of the chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed - Official Co-Op Trailer

Watch the Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed co-op trailer. The upcoming remake is fully playable in local two-player split screen co-op. Take a look at some new gameplay showing off what split-screen looks like. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Inner Sanctum

Begin by walking forward; as you do so, you'll hear the Shadow begin to chase you. Head to the bottom of the stairs and through the door. Quickly look to the pillar on your left and pull the lever. The doorway has now been sealed, and you'll have sufficient time to continue.
IGN

Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Which Is the Best Smartphone For You?

The Nothing Phone 1 has been unveiled and it has caused some waves in the market. The design style has sparked intrigue for many and everyone is anticipating the features that this smartphone will be launched with. The person in command for this project is none other than Carl Pei, who was responsible for the quick rise of top tier smartphone brand OnePlus. So naturally many people have been wondering whether the Nothing Phone 1 is better or the OnePlus Nord 2T.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Skyrim is Finally Getting a Co-op Mod

Skyrim is undoubtedly one of the biggest titles to ever arrive to the gaming industry and almost every player has an idea about this game. Skyrim released more than a decade ago, but players are still flocking to the game like bees towards honey. The modding committee has also helped make the game enjoyable even after 10 years by adding mods such as better lighting, better textures, better graphics, and so much more. The latest mod that has been announced for the title is highly anticipated.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Fans Think We're Getting Black Ops 5 in 2024 After Image Leaks

New Call of Duty images have leaked online that, among other things, appear to hint at Black Ops 5 being 2024's installment for the FPS series. The images were reportedly mined from a recent Warzone Mobile update by Twitter user RealiityUK (who has since been suspended from the social media platform). The images are currently viewable on ResetEra (we won't be reposting them here), and are seemingly a mix of shots from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, and a new game in development at Black Ops developer Treyarch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy