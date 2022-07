There are many moving parts to the transition of Sierra Nevada University into the University of Nevada, Reno. Each institution has been preparing both physical and virtual spaces for this change. The latter work involves migrating content from thousands of web pages that will be taken offline as part of this process. While many of these efforts look to the future, teams in the University Libraries are also taking steps to ensure that the online legacy of Sierra Nevada University is preserved even after the transition.

