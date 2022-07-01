ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Hospitals detail child care investment

By Abbey McDonald, The Astorian
 4 days ago

Columbia Memorial Hospital and Providence Seaside Hospital, recognizing the shortage of child care in Clatsop County, have announced contributions to a new grant program.

The county Board of Commissioners has approved a set of proposals from the child care task force, including the use of $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Buy Now A county grant program will help address a child care shortage. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

The funding will be dispersed over four years by the retention and expansion child care grant program, which both hospitals are involved in.

“Child care availability is essential to maintaining a strong health care workforce in Clatsop County. Together, both hospitals serve approximately 60,000 area patients with more than 1,000 employees,” the hospitals said in a statement Thursday. “Without support for working parents, some families have been forced to choose between working or caring for their children full time.”

Providence Seaside has pledged $100,000 to the grant program through its community health division, and said it will consider additional funding in 2023.

“It’s something that concerns not only our caregivers, but the workforce across the county. Just having access to child care is essential,” said Mike Antrim, communications manager for Providence Seaside.

Columbia Memorial has pledged ongoing funding for the grant program, including a $20,000 donation finalized this week.

The Astoria hospital has also committed more than $50,000 in funds so far to support Astoria’s Sprouts Learning Center and Bumble Art Studio day care.

Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county commission and the director of the CMH Foundation, said the hospitals wanted to highlight their partnership with the county and the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, or Col-Pac, in addressing the shortage.

“We see this as the first step in the journey to grow capacity and also to sustain the child care that we currently have,” he said.

Kujala said that the hospital contributions will aim to expand grant opportunities for day care in the community and will not be limited to hospital employees.

County commissioners will meet in the coming weeks to establish the county’s agreement with Col-Pac, a private nonprofit that will serve as the fiscal agent for the grant program. Once the agreement is signed, the group will proceed with the framework for the grants and the review process.

“We’d like to get some in play before September when people are going to need it,” Kujala said.

