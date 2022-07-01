ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remus, MI

Remus Museum hosts "History and Art" during Heritage Days 2022

By Cathie Crew
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
The Remus Area Historical Society will host "History and Art" from noon to 4 p.m., July 16 at the Remus Museum, during the 2022 Remus Heritage...

Mecosta vintage car show draws crowds

MECOSTA – Residents flocked this weekend to the vintage car show at Morton Township Library to check out some hot rods from several decades. From Ford to Chevrolet, vehicles from classic automakers showed off their mechanics and owners enjoyed showcasing their models to visitors of all ages.
Up and Down the River: A history

Columnist: Up and Down the River both asks and answers questions. It reflects on where we are, where we've been and wonders about where we are going. Whoever originally titled the article couldn't have done better.
Pastor's Pen: Closing doors

Columnist: We all have doors in our lives that have needed to be closed, some of which may still be causing unrest today. Those doors left open may have caused pain in the lives of others, we may not be aware of that rippling effect it can have.
