Nets Seeking 'Historic Haul' for Kevin Durant; What Will Suns Offer?

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets are searching for quite the trade package for Kevin Durant. What can/will the Phoenix Suns offer?

The world of NBA basketball turns quickly, and the Phoenix Suns are likely sprinting at Usain Bolt-like pace to ensure Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lands in the Valley.

It's unlike anything we've seen before: One of the NBA's best all-time scorers, with three years left on his deal, becoming available AND making it known Phoenix is one of his top destinations.

The Suns have already shifted their focus to landing Durant according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Durant will command a large haul, but the question every team asks is what exactly will it take to make Brooklyn pull the trigger on a deal?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Nets are seeking a "historic haul" for Durant on a recent appearance on the SVP show .

Wojnarowski on Brooklyn Seeking Major Haul

There's never quite been a player of Durant's stature, at this point in his career, available for a trade, certainly in the modern era. Brooklyn, they intend to get back something of a historic haul. They look at what the Clippers had to pay for Paul George, they look at what the Lakers had to pay for Anthony Davis; they want more than that," said Wojnarowski.

"Three unprotected first-round picks for Dejounte Murray, who's a fine young player. Made his first All-Star game. What is Kevin Durant worth? … It has really created a frenzy unlike anything we've seen. It's only been several hours, it's going to play out here over the weekend."

A major haul is indeed on the horizon for whoever lands Durant.

Large Trade Packages

In their trade with Oklahoma City, the Clippers sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks and rights to swap two other first-round picks for George.

The Lakers sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, three first-round picks and an unprotected first-round pick swap to land Davis.

Piecing together a package for Durant is tough when navigating the salary cap, especially for Phoenix and their current situation.

We do know a few things, however:

Rumors/Intel on Suns-Nets Trade Talks

The Nets reportedly asked for Devin Booker back in a deal for Durant. Not only would the Suns not do this, but it also can't happen since Brooklyn would have two players on rookie max level extensions (Ben Simmons being the other).

The Nets are also reportedly not interested in center Deandre Ayton, and if the Suns were to take on Durant, that would likely mean a third team would have to enter the race to accept Ayton while Phoenix receives Durant and Brooklyn takes whatever assets the Suns provide.

Gambadoro also pointed out Phoenix would be able to use Ayton as a trade chip for potential players on other teams the Nets could want in a separate deal.

Names such as Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges have also been tossed around in potential trade packages. Gambadoro says any trade involving the Suns would "very likely" center around four first-round picks on top of pick swaps in the future:

Here's what The Athletic's Anthony Slater offered on a potential Suns deal for Durant :

The Athletic's Framework for Durant Deal

"Their first-round picks for the next several seasons don’t have immense value, but any team acquiring Durant will be a presumed contender the next handful of seasons, delivering first-round picks in the 20s back to Brooklyn. The Nets could prioritize pick swaps and first-rounders out in the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 range, given that a core that includes Paul and Durant would likely age out by then. Phoenix has all of its future first-round selections still in its cupboard," said Slater.

"Then you get to the player side of any theoretical package. Part of the reason Durant’s timing on this trade request is important is because it arrived before free agency begins and Deandre Ayton officially makes his decision. Ayton is a restricted free agent who does hold some level of power in this process. If he signs an offer sheet somewhere in the opening days of free agency — the Pacers, for example — any trade conversations between the Suns and Nets would get more complicated.

"But Ayton is eligible to be roped into a sign-and-trade with the Nets if he agrees to go to Brooklyn, giving the Nets long-term control of one of the best young centers in the league. Add his max or near max salary to Mikal Bridges — who is just entering the first season ($21 million) of a reasonable four-year, $90 million contract — and you’re into the Durant range of matching salary. Durant is making $42.9 million next season.

"Would Ayton, Bridges and a bunch of future firsts be enough for Durant? Would Cam Johnson, extension eligible and earning $5.8 million on the final season of his rookie deal, need to be added?

"You can probably concoct better theoretical deals for Durant ... But Bridges and Ayton are rising young talents far away from restricted free agency. There’s a world where those far-off Phoenix first-round picks could become gold. The Suns are in a desperate enough win-now mode that they could perhaps be had unprotected. Durant’s desire to go to the Suns would make that aspect of the negotiations clean."

With other teams such as Miami, Boston and Philadelphia in the running, Phoenix would be wise to offer as much as possible without sacrificing their "untouchable" players.

As of now, players such as Johnson+Bridges+Ayton (even if he goes to a third team) and a plethora of picks could get the job done to facilitate a deal for Durant.

