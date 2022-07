While residents of metropolitan areas usually have a lot of internet providers to pick from, the same can't be said about consumers in rural parts of the world. SpaceX launched Starlink as an effective means of providing high-speed internet in such areas. The service has been around for a couple of years now, with the beta going up in late 2020. More recently, Starlink reached a noteworthy milestone by averaging 100 Mbps download speeds in 15 countries. Ookla is now sharing the latest Starlink speed data, highlighting the service's growth around the world since Q1 2021.

