Naperville, IL

Editor’s Notes for July – Naperville Positively

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time we caught people positively reading Naperville was at the Mitchell family reunion on Thanksgiving Day 2001 at Camp Ross near Purdue University. Then for most of our existence, PN readers’ pictures have been a popular monthly feature. Travelers were inspired to pack a copy of the post in...

ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broader our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a broad spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
959theriver.com

Will Co. Remains At High COVID Community Level

Will County remains at a High COVID-19 Community Level. Health officials say COVID cases and regional hospitalization metrics are still above the cutoff set by the CDC. Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties are also at the High Level. The CDC determines levels based on the number of new local cases, regional hospital admissions, and hospital capacity over the previous week.
WILL COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday. Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action. To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and...
AURORA, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake Co 1AM

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1226 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomingdale, or over Glendale Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Addison and Glendale Heights. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 56 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. __________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
The US Army Corps plans a “chaos zone” to prevent invasive carp from reaching the Great Lakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The US Army Corps of Engineers has a planned aquatic home of terror for the invasive Asian carp that threatens the Great Lakes. The challenge of irritation is part of a “multi-layered defense” for Lake Michigan the Corps is preparing to apply over the next several years to thwart the arrival of unwanted carp by way of rivers and canals in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Gov. Pritzker praises teachers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers earned the praise of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke at the National Education Association’s annual meeting at Chicago’s McCormick Place on Sunday. Pritzker also covered a long list of pro-education measure accomplished during his term in office. Pritzker said that only do […]
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN Radio

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 22-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC News

Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
wmay.com

Illinois organization warns of gas leaks and explosions

(The Center Square) – A new report from an Illinois advocacy group shows damaging methane gas pipeline leaks occur every 40 hours in the U.S. The Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, reports between 2010 through nearly the end of 2021, almost 2,600 gas pipeline incidents occurred that were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government. Of those, 850 of the incidents resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Area Sports Roundup: Orland Park’s Krysta Stanko wins Liberty Run

Out-of-state runners have been doing well recently in the men’s division of the Orland Park Veterans Liberty Run. In 2021, Minnesota Resident Owen Ford was a close second in the running of that race. This year, another out-of-state athlete did one better. Brett Hulliberger, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, won the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
99.5 WKDQ

$30 Million Dollar Cars, Planes, and Trains Coming To Small Illinois Airport

The Northern Illinois area may not have an airshow but there's a brand new annual event kicking off at Rochelle Municipal Airport in September. The five-hour event, Planes, Trains & Automobiles- A Century In Motion, will serve to purpose; to benefit the efforts of the Rochelle Area Community Foundation and provide fun for the whole family.

