Editor’s Notes for July – Naperville Positively

Vacations offer a chance to broader our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a broad spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.

SAINT CHARLES, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO