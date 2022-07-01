ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why Snakeheads Are Better Than Bass

By Joe Cermele
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFJfE_0gSIMZ4A00
Captain Eric Kerber with a 7-pound northern snakehead from the tidal Delaware River. Joe Cermele

I can tell just by the take that a largemouth ate my frog. It was sudden but quiet, creating a muted dimple on the surface along the lily pads. Not much fanfare in the hit. Now, I’m not suggesting that bass never eat a hollow-body frog in a violent way, because they do when they’re in the mood or when they’re big. But in the waters I fish, the bass are on the smaller side and tend to drag a frog under instead of inhaling the bait. This two-pounder gives me one jump when I set the hook, and you’d think after spending an entire July afternoon roasting in a South Jersey marsh with zero bites so far, I’d be grateful. But I’m not.

I’m disappointed that it isn’t a snakehead. Snakeheads are worth the sweat and the heat stroke. Bass? Not so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdHRN_0gSIMZ4A00
Snakeheads have incredible jaw pressure and sharp teeth that wreak havoc on soft-body lures. Joe Cermele

The Vicious Thrill of a Snakehead Strike

When a snakehead eats, it’s at the surface most of the time—and it’s an adrenaline rush every time. These fish are typically caught in less than a foot of water, and unlike bass, they stalk a topwater lure before they hit, sometimes for 10 feet or more. You track the wake and know the fish is there, then you have to dial in the rhythm it takes to get them to commit. Speed up? Slow down? Pause? You only have seconds to decide and if you get it right, the fish will take down that bait with a deep, sharp, ripping suck.

Set the hook and the fish goes ballistic, thrashing and flipping into the air. If you’re not armed with a stout rod and 40- or 50-pound braid, the odds of keeping those hooks in that rock-hard jaw and getting that fish to the net drop significantly. The game is, in my opinion, more challenging, more visual, and more exciting than weeding through a pile of one-pound bass at the local lake, hoping for one or two good fish. Right now, that opinion the is minority, but I predict that will eventually change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUFaq_0gSIMZ4A00
High Octane’s Frogzilla frogs are built with tougher hooks and thicker skin to stand up to snakehead abuse. Joe Cermele

America’s Next Favorite Gamefish?

Largemouths are America’s favorite gamefish, but that didn’t happen overnight. It took decades of stocking to get them in enough places to become accessible to almost every angler in the U.S. If, then, you factor accessibility into what makes a gamefish popular, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that, in the future, snakeheads could overtake largemouth bass in the popularity contest. The only difference between snakeheads and bass is that bass were implanted where they didn’t exist on purpose; snakeheads were not. Both are aggressive. Both disrupted the natural order of things to some degree when they arrived. But as snakeheads spread naturally and through illicit dumping, an increasing number of anglers are deciding that they hold greater appeal as a target than largemouth bass.

Steven Cahn, the owner of Maryland-based High Octane Custom Baits, is banking on the popularity of snakeheads continuing to rise with the inevitable expansion of their range. High Octane is one a just a few lure companies producing baits specifically for snakehead anglers. To the untrained eye, these lures don’t look much different from standard bass lures: They’re hollow frogs, buzzbaits, chatterbaits, and spinnerbaits. The difference is that Cahn and his team craft them to stand up the harder punishment snakeheads dish out. The wires are thicker, the colors are louder, the hooks are beefier, and every bait is tweaked to perform in the nastiest cover. Cahn only started High Octane in in 2019. In the beginning, he was receiving one or two orders a week. Two years later, he’s gotten so busy he’s had to temporarily shut his website down to keep up with orders. His baits are now in shops across Maryland and into Virginia—the very region where snakeheads first popped up more than 20 years ago, creating a national panic. It’s also the area where they’ve been around the longest, which means anglers here have had more time to come around.

“Marylanders were born with a crabbing license and a fishing license,” Cahn says. “That’s just what you did—went crabbing and fished the bay for rockfish. There were also perch and pickerel in the rivers, but when the rockfish started declining, I think people were looking for something else to start chasing.”

Snakeheads filled a void, and while I didn’t have the same void farther north in New Jersey, these fish were simply a break from the norm. Suddenly, there was a fish that lived in swampy habitat I’d never had much reason to explore, that behaved completely differently, and that required a whole new approach than every local fish I’d been chasing my whole life.

That was enough to hook me, though Cahn says he’s noticed for most people, “it takes catching your first one to really flip you.” Enough people have already been flipped to support snakehead tournaments up and down the East Coast, and the number of participants is growing year over year.

Swamp-to-Table Cooking

Cahn also pointed out that snakeheads offer a benefit off the water that bass don’t—excellent table fare. Before my friends in the South freak out about that: Yes, I do understand that many people take largemouth for the table. But it’s fair to say that the most serious bass anglers release them (and would feel guilty about keeping them).

“Snakeheads are the total package,” Cahn says. “You get a hit and fight that’s 10 times better than most fish you’ll put on a hook. Now you can legally release these fish in most places, so I can put that fish back and do it again tomorrow or I can take it home for my family and we can enjoy one of the best-tasting fish in the area.”

I don’t kill every snakehead I catch, but I get more excited about snakehead tacos than those made from any other local freshwater species. It’s a firmer meat—more akin in taste and texture to a saltwater snapper or grouper, but the food value does not outweigh the sporting abilities of these fish. Like Cahn, I believe there will come a time when snakeheads are as accepted as bass, pike, walleyes, and perch—especially considering 20 years of study in Maryland has led some biologists to conclude that they are not as detrimental to the ecosystem as once feared. People that fish where snakeheads don’t exist have the hardest time believing and accepting those conclusions, but for those of us who witness the coexistence of snakeheads and the other gamefish firsthand, fears of a total ecosystem decimation have long been quelled. The only thing I worry about is whether I’ll choke or keep poised when a 10-pound black torpedo is homing in on my frog.

Comments / 3

Related
Field & Stream

Texas Man Catches and Releases Monster Alligator Snapping Turtle

Justin Broomhall made quite the catch on Father’s Day. Broomhall was fishing at Lake Cherokee in East Texas when he hooked into something big. He was using dough bait in hopes of catching a catfish, but it wasn’t a fish that took his bait. Instead, he reeled in an absolutely giant alligator snapping turtle. Once he wrangled the creature to the bank, he picked it up for a photograph.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
pawmypets.com

Elephant with bullet lodged in head runs up to people and requests help

Elephants are beautiful, caring and sensitive animals, that are a shining example of the expression, “gentle giant.”. What’s special regarding these animals is that they love humans, and many rescued elephants can go on to create unique bonds with their carers. We have actually all listened to the claiming, “an elephant always remembers,” and if you encounter an elephant just once, they’re said to be able to remember you for the rest of their lives!
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Lake Mead Is So Low It’s Revealed An 1865 Ghost Town

Most people don’t know that Nevada is home to an underwater ghost town. While it’s true that Nevada is full of Wild West ghost towns, most of them were from the glory days of gold mining and westward expansion. However, St. Thomas is a ghost town unlike any...
NEVADA STATE
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fish Stocking#Snakehead#South Jersey
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Florida Kingsnake Ever Found

Whether you’d like it or not, snakes are pretty common in Florida. So, it’s not a surprise anymore if you find one in a yard, a golf course, a park, a garage, or even in a house if you’re living here or just visiting. Florida serves as home to about 46 species of native snakes, with only six of those being considered venomous. Although they seem to be a lot, most snakes here aren’t a threat to humans and are not venomous.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy