England v India: Best shots as Rishabh Pant hits 'brilliant' 146

Campaigners wearing T-shirts with the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" were confronted by Wimbledon security staff. The group of four men arrived at SW19 on Monday morning after queuing...
Nick Kyrgios will attempt to reach a first Grand Slam singles quarter-final since 2015 when he opens play on Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday. The 27-year-old was called a...
A young rugby fan has run more than 700km (434m) to raise funds for the hospice that cared for his grandmother. Eleven-year-old Toby ran 1km (0.62m) for every point conceded by Bristol Bears during the rugby season. He has raised more than £19,000 for St Peter's Hospice in Bristol.
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined for their conduct during their fiery Wimbledon encounter. Kyrgios must pay $4,000 (£3,300) for an audible obscenity while Tsitsipas was given a $10,000 (£8,250) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the Court...
Ajax have offered £28million for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar. Spurs are still looking to finalise details pending further discussions despite the Dutch club's hopes of a resolution. Sportsmail revealed that the north London side rejected a bid worth £17m...
Jelena Ostapenko has been fined $10,000 (£8,400) for "unsportsmanlike conduct" following her fourth-round defeat to Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. The Latvian, French Open champion in 2017, knocked over her chair with a water bottle after the 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points. Ostapenko, 25,...
A three-legged specimen of the world's rarest type of tortoise has been fitted with rollers to get it moving again after it was rescued from smugglers. Hope, a ploughshare tortoise, has been given a new home at Chester Zoo after being found in a suitcase by Hong Kong customs officers in 2019.
One of Britain's most wanted men has been returned to the country charged with his alleged role in an international drugs trafficking plot. Michael Moogan had been on the run for eight years before his arrest in Dubai. The 36-year-old, of Croxteth, Liverpool, was flown back to the UK on...
Briton Savannah Marshall will challenge Claressa Shields for the undisputed middleweight championship at the O2 Arena in London on 10 September. Marshall holds the WBO title, while American Shields is the WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine champion. Like Shields, Marshall is undefeated in 12 pro fights, but has 10...
