Behind Viral Videos

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade Dies, Aged 23

By Ryan Dinsdale
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died following a battle with stage four cancer. The 23 year old, whose name is Alex, had more than 10.8 million followers on his channel. A touching farewell video was uploaded in which Technoblade's father read a farewell message from the YouTuber, which thanked fans for their...

www.ign.com

Minecraft content creator Technoblade has died following battle with cancer

Minecraft streamer and content creator Technoblade has died following an extended battle with stage four cancer, his family announced today in a public statement and video. Techno previously revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer last August and had been sporadically updating his community on his situation while continuing to receive treatment and create content on YouTube.
Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Clock, sometimes called a Watch, is a simple time-telling device with two halves- a "day" side and a "night" side. It tells you the sun and the moon's position based on the horizon. They can be naturally found in Chests found in Ruined Portals and the lower decks of a Shipwreck's stern section, although this is extremely rare.
