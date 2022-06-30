ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 Conference, leadership slammed amid USC, UCLA Big Ten negotiations news

Cover picture for the articleThe Conference of Champions is taking hits in the wake of news that UCLA and USC are in negotiations to join the Big Ten in 2024. Several college football writers...

Pac-12 Expansion Candidates to Replace USC and UCLA

College football realignment and conference expansion is back in the news after USC and UCLA decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. With the Trojans and Bruins departing, the Pac-12 is down to 10 teams. Although the conference has yet to respond with an official declaration of expansion, moves may need to happen to bolster the league back to 12 or even 14 teams. The Pac-12 could also decide to stick at 10 programs for the future and opt to pass on expansion. However, with the danger of more expansion in the Big Ten, adding programs seems like the best course of action for the Pac-12.
With USC and UCLA leaving, is the Pac-12 ‘dead’? What happens to Utah?

When the dust settles due to the latest seismic shift in college athletics, Utah and BYU just might end up, once again, in the same conference. That’s one of the many scenarios that could play out, or at least became a realistic possibility, after Thursday’s stunning realignment news that longtime Pac-12 members USC and UCLA are poised to join the Big Ten by 2024 — dramatically altering the college sports landscape.
LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
Report: How Much Money Pac-12 Is Losing Over USC, UCLA

The Pac-12 is going to feel the defection of USC and UCLA for a long, long time. The conference lost both teams in its largest media market (as well as its surrounding areas). And all-in-all, its set to be a financial gut punch for what was once one of the nation's most popular leagues.
Cal issues statement on USC, UCLA departures from Pac-12

The California Golden Bears athletics department joined many of the remaining Pac-12 schools in issuing a statement about recent conference realignment changes. USC and UCLA have officially begun their moves to the Big Ten while other Pac-12 schools are rumored targets for further Big Ten or Big 12 expansion. A...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024

In a seismic shift in college athletics, the Big Ten voted Thursday to add Southern California and UCLA as conference members beginning in 2024. The expansion to 16 teams will happen after the Pac-12′s media rights contracts with Fox and ESPN expire. It will make the Big Ten the first conference to stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
ESPN insider assesses the Pac-12's 'brutal' loss of USC, UCLA

The additions of USC and UCLA will reportedly be an incredibly profitable pairing between them and the Big Ten. The Pac-12, though, is about to feel the serious effects of losing two of their best programs. It’s bad enough that the competition level will notably drop after their departure. ESPN’s Pete Thamel says it’s even more cruel because of the timing.
