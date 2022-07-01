Drake State offering free STEM programs for middle and high school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $130,000 in grants to help agencies investigate and prosecute domestic violence and related crimes while providing services for victims. “There is no excuse for domestic violence and those who commit that atrocious act need to be held accountable,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend and support these agencies for the work they do to obtain justice for victims by arresting and prosecuting offenders.” The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office was awarded $61,750. Funds will support One Place of the Shoals Family Justice Center which provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexually related...

