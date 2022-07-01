Drake State offering free STEM programs for middle and high school students

Alabama State University Athletics on Sunday announced the death of sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris. Harris is from Decatur and played on the Austin High School football team. The team paid tribute to him Monday on social media: “Once a Black Bear, Always a Black Bear” with a broken heart emoji.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s (HHHS) growing network across the Tennessee Valley. The 40-year lease agreement went into full effect on Friday, July 1, with the HHHS assuming full control and responsibility for operating...
Huntsville city leaders will host a town hall Tuesday afternoon to get your input on roads in the Rocket City. Director of Engineering Kathy Martin, Urban and Long-Range Planning Manager Dennis Madsen, Director of Public Works Chris McNeese and Council President John Meredith will all be at the meeting to hear your ideas on how to improve roads and traffic flow in Huntsville.
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Greater Ardmore Chamber has been awarded a tourism grant that will be used to help fund the annual Crape Myrtle Festival. The $2,600 grant from the Alabama Tourism Department was made available with the support of Representative Andy Whitt. “An important ingredient in tourism...
The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $130,000 in grants to help agencies investigate and prosecute domestic violence and related crimes while providing services for victims.
“There is no excuse for domestic violence and those who commit that atrocious act need to be held accountable,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend and support these agencies for the work they do to obtain justice for victims by arresting and prosecuting offenders.”
The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office was awarded $61,750. Funds will support One Place of the Shoals Family Justice Center which provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexually related...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to court documents, Huntsville City Schools has agreed to a $250,000 settlement with a minor who was bullied at Mountain Gap Elementary in 2016. According to court documents, the minor sustained several injuries in late 2016 due to bullying incidents that took place at Mountain...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods. Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County. His burial spot...
An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
Florida man arrested for making terrorist threats towards Limestone Co. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says they got a tip a couple weeks ago that Michael Kinney made this post on Facebook. Morgan Co. American patriot's grave in bad shape. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Menafee was an American patriot...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kiwanis of Decatur held the annual Spirit of America event on Independence Day and for the first time it was at Point Mallard. There were fun activities for adults and children as there were inflatables, local vendors and food trucks. All of the money raised was collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children’s project in Decatur.
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but sometimes tragedy strikes. Spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Mike Swafford, said around 60 law enforcement officers assisted The Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard. “The world continues to change, and we know...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Protests over abortion rights are continuing in North Alabama, including one held on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Monday morning. The rally, organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, brought together local representatives and abortion rights supporters in Huntsville. Hundreds gathered at the courthouse...
Communities and organizations across North Alabama are hosting events this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. Below you can find some of the many festivities planned for the public. From fireworks to live music to food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy. Athens: Enjoy free hot...
You can download a digital copy of Madison Living Magazine each month. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this month’s issue. You can also go to www.madisonlivingmagazine.com.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — July 4th festivities have been happening all weekend long in several locations in Huntsville. At, "The Camp" in the MidCity district, they've hosted live music, yoga, fireworks, a watermelon carving contest and their weekly market Sunday. Wymillian and Gerald Cobb both attended The Camp's market event...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Athens Police officers are looking into minor reports by phone or through email rather than making actual visits to the place of the incidents. But Madison County Sheriff’s deputies...
All the money raised will be collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children's project in Decatur. John Menafee was an American patriot and Morgan County's first judge, but his grave is in grave disrepair. Increased patrol at Fourth of July festival. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was an...
Comments / 0