Monroe County, FL

Shark bites woman who jumped off boat in Florida Keys

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

A woman bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys was given a blood transfusion on an air ambulance, which helped stabilize her condition, officials said.

The person bitten by the shark Wednesday afternoon in Summerland Key, a woman in her 30s, jumped off a boat and surfaced with a large laceration on her leg, according to Monroe County officials.

Officials at Miami’s Jackson South Medical Center confirmed the injury was a shark bite based on the wound, Monroe County officials said.

People aboard the boat applied pressure and a tourniquet to help control the bleeding.

Monroe County Fire Rescue picked up the woman at a restaurant with water access and transported her to the Summerland Key Airport, where she were taken by Trauma Star helicopter to Jackson South.

Trauma Star is the only air ambulance service in Monroe County, and became able to conduct in-flight transfusions in 2019.

The woman received a blood transfusion on the air ambulance, and officials said that contributed to her stable condition upon arrival in Miami.

