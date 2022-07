A woman had to have her £2,000 engagement ring cut off by firefighters after it got stuck and made her finger turn purple and numb the day after her fiancé proposed. Periesa Oromé, 30, panicked when she couldn’t slip the ring off the morning after her partner, Willis Oromé, 28, a knowledge management specialist, popped the question during a romantic proposal.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO