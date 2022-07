Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer confirmed that the run time of the show’s upcoming fifth season will not be as long as the fourth season. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Duffer explained that there was a lot of backstory required for Season 4 and therefore more episodes were needed. “The only reason we don’t expect it to be as long is because if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp-up before our kids really get drawn into the supernatural mystery,” he said. “You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, what they’re struggling with, adapting to high school, and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that obviously is going to be occurring in the first two episodes of [Season 5].”

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO