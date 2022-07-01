ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

What to know about the Linn County Garden Walk

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe law allows anyone to purchase a handgun...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Cyber security breach causes Cedar Rapids Community School District closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District sent a message to parents and staff regarding a security incident that occurred over the weekend. The school says that the security threat has caused district activities, minus high school baseball and softball games, to close over the week while the incident is addressed and resolved. Regularly scheduled activities are expected to resume on July 11th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Campers head to enjoy the holiday weekends

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is reporting Iowa's first probable case of monkeypox. One person was sent to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus and a transit van in Black Hawk County on Saturday.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
Linn County, IA
KCRG.com

Air show delights visitors in Dubuque

The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park. Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man set to explore new trail on yearly trip abroad

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Floyd Sandford doesn’t usually walk in circles like along the track, but he has been a walker for quite some time. “I walk to and from work every day,” he explained. “When I first came to Cedar Rapids, I saw Robert Armstrong walking from his home to Armstrong’s department store every day. I thought that was very inspirational.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town Independence celebrated its 175th birthday

FBI agents this afternoon are combing through chairs, blankets and trinkets from a Fourth of July parade, looking for evidence in the shooting that killed six people and wounded 30 more. Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat. Updated: 2 hours ago. The city of Dubuque will have cooling...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

Firework costs increased around 35% after usage sparked since the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Costs related to fireworks are up around 35%, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. The trade group blames the increase in costs on the rising prices for supplies, shipping, insurance and labor. Data shows Americans used 428.8 Million pounds of fireworks in 2021, a 57% increase since the pandemic began.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market draws holiday weekend crowd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids held its fourth downtown farmers market of the year on Saturday. People came out and shopped the over 150 vendors from all across eastern Iowa, carrying different food and gift options. “I just like the sense of community that you get when you...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque to open cooling centers amid extreme heat

Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week after a cyberattack forced the schools to shut down its summer programming all week. FBI agents looking through evidence in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Vehicle stolen in Iowa City recovered after Washington County police chase

A vehicle stolen in Iowa City has been recovered following a police chase in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies were out with a stolen vehicle near the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort just before 12:30 Saturday morning. A police chase ensued on Highway 22 including multiple deputies from various departments and the Iowa State Patrol. The driver eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Maquoketa gas station closes its doors

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments in...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Fire displaces resident in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821 3rd Avenue SE. The building, formerly the Moniker 86 Social Club, housed a bar and restaurant and an apartment unit on the upper level. The restaurant and bar have been closed since the derecho.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The firework forecast for this evening is looking spectacular, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with isolated storms possible and lows in the 70s. Tuesday will be hot with heat indexes in the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

FBI agents looking through evidence in Illinois parade shooting

Cedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week after a cyberattack forced the schools to shut down its summer programming all week. Dubuque to open cooling centers amid...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Car vaults, rolls off Highway 151 due to "medical event," Linn County Sheriff says

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured when his car vaulted over a road between Springville and Anamosa. The crash happened just before 2 pm Saturday. The sheriff's office, along with Linn County Rescue, Jones County Sheriff deputies, and first responders from Anamosa responded to the crash on Highway 151 near Taylor Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hot and humid today, storms become likely later tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a hot one! Look for actual highs well into the 90s with the heat index approaching 110 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory continues for the entire area. Tonight, another system approaches from the west and any storm that comes through will carry the potential for hail, wind and torrential rainfall. These storms will probably linger into tomorrow morning, then the atmosphere resets and we do this again tomorrow night. Rain totals this week will probably be on the order of several inches when this pattern finally breaks on Friday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

