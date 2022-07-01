St. Vincent Pallotti safety Alex Moore commits to Maryland football, continuing Terps’ run of securing local recruits

Maryland football continued its recruiting wave on Friday, securing a commitment from St. Vincent Pallotti safety Alex Moore.

Moore, listed at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, is a three-star recruit and ranked the state’s 33rd best player in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports. He held offers from Maryland and UConn before making his decision.

“This is really a dream come true,” Moore wrote in a Twitter post .

The Terps have been busy on the recruiting trail as they currently have 13 commitments from the 2023 class, 11 of which came in June. Last weekend, Maryland picked up three commitments from local recruits , including Loyola Blakefield three-star tight end AJ Szymanski.

St. John’s three-star wide receiver Sean Williams announced his decision on Saturday, while Szymanski and Wise defensive back Mykel Morman committed the following day. Szymanski, who also plays defensive end, picked Maryland over UConn, Army, Navy, Richmond and others.

Morman, who is not rated by 247Sports, committed to the Terps on the same day he received an offer from the program.

The Terps’ 2023 class, which is ranked 43rd in the nation by 247Sports, has five recruits from the state, with Williams being the lone player from Washington. Maryland’s 2022 recruiting class, which was headlined by St. Frances standout four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham , consisted of eight players from the state and three from Virginia.

The Terps’ 2021 recruiting class featured nine players from Maryland, four from Washington and one from Virginia.