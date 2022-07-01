ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.

Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.

Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.

Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.

Katie Boulter also had football on her mind, representing England ahead of Euro 2022.

Football

Big news from Liverpool .

July 1 also meant new signings could become official.

Richarlison said goodbye.

Manchester City celebrated the anniversaries of previous deals.

A new ‘do for Allan Saint-Maximin?

Top bombing.

The Lionesses celebrated.

Hearts paid tribute to their war heroes.

New threads.

Bird is the word.

Striker day.

Cricket

England newcomer Issy Wong reflected on a special moment.

India duo Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja earned plaudits.

Nathan Lyon scored a top-10 hit.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Nikita Parris aims to use Euro 2022 to show ‘pathway’ for ‘representation’ open at elite level

Nikita Parris is determined to impress at Euro 2022 this summer, for more than just the obvious reasons.Of course, with England one of the favourites, there will be huge expectation on the side’s biggest players to perform and secure glory on home soil.But Parris, 28, also wants to show younger girls and women that they can achieve their dreams no matter their background or the challenges facing them.The 65-cap attacker has spoken about a relative lack of representation of Black athletes within the Women’s Super League at present, despite clear strides made on that front compared to when she was...
SPORTS
