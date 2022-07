The grim wave of industry layoffs continues to wash across the crypto landscape, with Cosmos blockchain developer Ignite (formerly Tendermint) the latest to downsize. Peng Zhong, CEO of Ignite, said Friday that he’s formally left the firm. The company’s headcount has been reduced by over 50%, CoinDesk reported on Saturday, citing two former employees and a source close to the matter.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO